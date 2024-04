Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In the first episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, Krystina brings you the latest and greatest news from The High Republic, finds out what it took to bring this new era into VR with ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and sits down with Justina Ireland, Charles Soule, and Michael Siglain.