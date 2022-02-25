Katie Barnes (they/them/their) is an award winning journalist for ESPN and espnW, covering culture, LGBTQ issues, women’s basketball, collegiate softball, and women’s combat sports. Since joining ESPN in August 2015, Katie has written on myriad topics, such as transgender athletes, racial justice, and Hollywood stunt doubles. Their article on two high school transgender athletes earned them a GLAAD Award nomination for Outstanding Magazine Article. Katie holds a B.A. in History, Russian Studies, and American Studies from St. Olaf College, and an M.S. in Student Affairs and Higher Education from Miami University (OH). They were the 2017 NLGJA Journalist of the year.