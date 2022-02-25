ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Katie Barnes

Katie Barnes (they/them/their) is an award winning journalist for ESPN and espnW, covering culture, LGBTQ issues, women’s basketball, collegiate softball, and women’s combat sports. Since joining ESPN in August 2015, Katie has written on myriad topics, such as transgender athletes, racial justice, and Hollywood stunt doubles. Their article on two high school transgender athletes earned them a GLAAD Award nomination for Outstanding Magazine Article. Katie holds a B.A. in History, Russian Studies, and American Studies from St. Olaf College, and an M.S. in Student Affairs and Higher Education from Miami University (OH). They were the 2017 NLGJA Journalist of the year.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Finding my dad’s copy of Empire Strikes Back that he taped on VHS and asking him what the movie was.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Rey
FAVORITE SCENE
Rey and Finn running through the desert on Jakku and Rey saying of the Falcon, “The garbage will do.”
