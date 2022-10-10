ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Carlos Miranda

Carlos Miranda is a lifelong Star Wars fan who, sadly, failed to convince his wife of the benefits of naming their boy-girl twins Luke and Leia. Born in the US, Carlos now lives on the beautiful Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland working on the three businesses he started, drinking too much espresso, making (and eating) ramen, and obsessing over 20th century sci-fi.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
My grandmother gifting me a VHS box set of the original Star Wars trilogy -- which included From Star Wars to Jedi -- circa 1988, setting in motion a lifelong love.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Han Solo
FAVORITE SCENE
The Battle of Hoth
