Brittany Matter is a writer and editor for StarWars.com and Marvel.com. She previously worked as a journalist at CBR covering comics, TV, and film and interviewed comic book creators for Image+ magazine. Like her heroine, Carrie Fisher, she’s also a script doctor who edits and writes indie comics. She is the author of Dead Dreams and has shorts in Faster Than Light, Vols. 1 & 2 and Containment Breach, Vol. 4. She lives in the PNW amidst the trees, much like Endor, where she gardens, cares for her loved ones, and follows celestial events.
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STAR WARS ON DISNEY+
FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Seeing Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope on VHS and thinking, “Talking robots?! I LOVE this!”
FAVORITE FILM
It’s a tie between A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
FAVORITE SERIES
Andor
FAVORITE SCENE
When Princess Leia and Han Solo share a kiss preceding their iconic “I love you”, “I know” moment.
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