STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Brittany Matter

Brittany Matter is a writer and editor for StarWars.com and Marvel.com. She previously worked as a journalist at CBR covering comics, TV, and film and interviewed comic book creators for Image+ magazine. Like her heroine, Carrie Fisher, she’s also a script doctor who edits and writes indie comics. She is the author of Dead Dreams and has shorts in Faster Than Light, Vols. 1 & 2 and Containment Breach, Vol. 4. She lives in the PNW amidst the trees, much like Endor, where she gardens, cares for her loved ones, and follows celestial events.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Seeing Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope on VHS and thinking, “Talking robots?! I LOVE this!”
FAVORITE FILM
It’s a tie between A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
FAVORITE SERIES
Andor
FAVORITE SCENE
When Princess Leia and Han Solo share a kiss preceding their iconic “I love you”, “I know” moment.

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