Brittany Matter is a writer and editor for StarWars.com and Marvel.com. She previously worked as a journalist at CBR covering comics, TV, and film and interviewed comic book creators for Image+ magazine. Like her heroine, Carrie Fisher, she’s also a script doctor who edits and writes indie comics. She is the author of Dead Dreams and has shorts in Faster Than Light, Vols. 1 & 2 and Containment Breach, Vol. 4. She lives in the PNW amidst the trees, much like Endor, where she gardens, cares for her loved ones, and follows celestial events.