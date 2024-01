Brendan Nystedt was very afraid of Darth Vader hiding under his bed when he was five years old. Now, he's a professional writer and editor who loves photography, cinema, computers, and history. You may have seen his work on Reviewed.com, USA Today, or The Wirecutter. Right now, he’s a Market Editor for WIRED, where he helps review anything and everything. He’s generally very friendly and unlike a nexu or acklay, won't bite if you tweet at him.