Arda Ocal is an Emmy-award winning broadcaster who once anchored two episodes of ESPN SportsCenter as Grand Admiral Thrawn (yes, in full blue face paint and red contact lenses). His career highlights include piloting a life-sized LEGO X-Wing while completing the trench run and hitting the one-in-a-million shot to blow up the Death Star, which was projected onto the Sphere in Darth Vegas. He resides in New York, currently trying to also turn his two daughters into Star Wars fans.

First Star Wars Memory

I was too young to remember the original trilogy in theaters - my first true experience in the theatres were the prequels. But my very first memories were playing with the Kenner action figures (which I really should have kept.)

Favorite Film

Rogue One. I loved it before Andor and even more after both seasons.

Favorite Series

I want to give a big shout out to the LEGO Star Wars series because they are always so fun and often a love letter to Star Wars, which I absolutely love. But my top three are Andor, Mandalorian and Bad Batch (I DESPISED Dr Hemlock. Such a great job.)

Favorite Character

Grand Admiral Thrawn. Now and forever. So much so that I devoted part of a TED talk to him.

Favorite Scene

Force ghost Anakin and Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds is peak. That whole episode was incredible. Also, Chewbacca getting guilted out of eating a Porg by another very sad Porg will always get a laugh out of me.