#GOROGUE Contest Winners
Congratulations to the winners of the global #GoRogue video short contest celebrating Star Wars fan content. The competition called on fans to share their own “Rogue Stories” or skits set in a galaxy far, far away…
Winner: US/CAN, Adult Category
Winner: US/CAN, Children's Category
Winner: US/CAN, Teen Category
Winner: Southeast Asia
Winner: Mexico
Winner: Germany
Go Rogue: A Droid's Legacy
A droid's legacy describes a story to preserve the plans of the Death Star. There are rumors about an already deceased spy. The short film shows a sandcrawler scene in which a defective imperial K-2SO droid is found. In his hands he carries a data stick which will play a decisive role again. Submitted by Bernd P.
Winner: Australia/New Zealand
Go Rogue: Naming Convention
Emperor Palpatine's battlestation is operational but he is struggling to come with a good name for it. He calls on Darth Vader for some feedback and doesn't like what he gets. Whilst this discussion is taking place Palpatine gets some bad news which ultimately helps him come up with a name. Submitted by Doug T. from New Zealand.