Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains brings together the fun of Monopoly and the classic Star Wars galaxy in an unforgettable showdown. Assemble your team, build your roster of iconic Star Wars characters, and battle across the galaxy as you race across a custom Monopoly board packed with themed spaces and classic twists.

Choose from a wide roster of Star Wars heroes and villains, each with their own unique abilities. From teaming up with Luke Skywalker or unleashing Darth Vader, every match is packed with team strategy, surprises, and classic Star Wars moments. No two battles unfold the same, the fate of your team is yours to shape!

With dynamic gameplay and evolving team tactics, this version of Monopoly is built for endless family fun. Whether you're a lifelong Star Wars fan or just love a good game night with your friends, this new twist on Monopoly will leave you coming back for more.

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