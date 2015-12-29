Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains brings together the fun of Monopoly and the classic Star Wars galaxy in an unforgettable showdown. Assemble your team, build your roster of iconic Star Wars characters, and battle across the galaxy as you race across a custom Monopoly board packed with themed spaces and classic twists.
Choose from a wide roster of Star Wars heroes and villains, each with their own unique abilities. From teaming up with Luke Skywalker or unleashing Darth Vader, every match is packed with team strategy, surprises, and classic Star Wars moments. No two battles unfold the same, the fate of your team is yours to shape!
With dynamic gameplay and evolving team tactics, this version of Monopoly is built for endless family fun. Whether you're a lifelong Star Wars fan or just love a good game night with your friends, this new twist on Monopoly will leave you coming back for more.
Key Features
STAR WARS MEETS MONOPOLY
Step into the Star Wars galaxy with a bold new twist on Monopoly. Experience iconic cinematic moments while competing with family and friends across iconic locations from every era of the saga.
PLAY AS A TEAM, WIN AS A TEAM
Team up with your friends and family through online play or couch co-op and experience Monopoly like never before with 2v2 and 3v3 competitive game modes. With endless team compositions, the game transforms classic competition into a fun strategic showdown.
ASSEMBLE YOUR ICONIC STAR WARS TEAM
Each character brings distinct hero abilities, allowing you to shape your team’s composition and lead your team to victory. Command legends like Darth Maul and Princess Leia, each with game-changing skills that can turn the tide in your favor.
COMMAND THE DICE, CONTROL THE BOARD
The game can change with every roll as properties change hands in an instant. Dynamic GO events unleash game-altering twists, and shift momentum rapidly, making each turn critical and victory uncertain until the final turn.
A NEW ADVENTURE EVERY MATCH
With action-packed matches, evolving team strategies, and tons of unlockable cosmetics, no two games are the same. Experiment with different heroes to assemble the perfect team. There's always a reason to jump back in for one more round.
© 2015 Disney
Gameplay Screenshots | Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains
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