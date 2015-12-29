-
Clone Trooper Waxer
Waxer served as part of Ghost Company, under the command of Clone Commander Cody during the campaigns to retake Ryloth and Geonosis. Waxer and Boil were often an inseparable pair, and together formed a recon team scouting the abandoned Twi'lek village of Nabat. There, they found a young girl named Numa, the sole survivor of a Separatist assault. Though the hard-edged Boil at first didn't want anything to do with the little girl, Waxer was compassionate and decided to protect her well-being. Numa proved extremely resourceful, guiding Waxer and Boil through underground passages that allowed them to bypass Separatist forces.
Male
Height: 1.83m
