-
Tryla
When the nomadic Death Watch army arrived on the peaceful planet of Carlac, they intruded in the towns of the native Ming Po. Under Pre Vizsla's command, the Death Watch kidnapped many defenseless natives, forcing them to serve their needs as they set up a temporary base of operations. Not even Tryla, the grand-daughter of Chieftain Peiter was spared. Tryla befriended Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi hidden in their midst, but did not live long enough to see her town liberated.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.67m
species
-
Ming Po