-
Teemto Pagalies
Teemto Pagalies was a flamboyant, hilarious, and handsome Veknoid podracer from Moonus Mandel. Though he was an outcast on his homeworld, he found fame racing pods. During the Boonta Eve Classic won by Anakin Skywalker, Teemto’s IPG-X1131 LongTail was sniped off the course by those pesky Tusken Raiders camped out on the Canyon Dune turn. Despite the horrible crash, he survived to race another day.
Appearances
Locations
-
Tatooine
-
Moonus Mandel
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.24m
Weapons
-
Good looks
Vehicles
-
IPG-X1131 LongTail podracer