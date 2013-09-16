-
Tee Va
Tee Va was a Moogan smuggler who operated during the Clone wars, at least in part, on Mandalore in the capital, Sundari. Part of his operation was diluting tea with Slabin in order to double the amount he could sell, thereby doubling his profit. His operation needed to move when he used a contaminated batch of Slabin that ended up poisoning a number of Mandalorian children. Later in the war, he ended up participating in slave auctions on Zygerria.
Male
Moogan