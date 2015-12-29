-
Sarco Plank
An eyeless insectoid member of the Melitto species, Sarco Plank is an amoral scavenger, bounty hunter and arms dealer who does business in Niima Outpost on Jakku. During the Galactic Civil War he made a living as a tomb raider, once serving as a guide for a young Luke Skywalker on Devaron. Sarco dueled Skywalker with his electrostaff, an encounter that left the scavenger with a near-fatal lightsaber wound and a healthy respect for Jedi abilities.
