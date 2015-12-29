-
Ratts Tyerell
Ratts Tyerell was the tiniest of the Podracer pilots in the Boonta Eve Classic, though size matters not in such a competition. The little scrapper piloted a Podracer with immense engines ... too big, it would seem, for the tight confines of the Laguna Caves. On the second lap of the race, Ratts' accelerator jammed, and he couldn't get clearance past the rocky stalactites. The resulting fireball killed the little guy. His family, who had traveled to Mos Espa to witness the race, was reportedly seen grieving shortly thereafter.
Male
Height: 0.79m
