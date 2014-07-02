-
Queen Breha Organa
Queen Breha Organa is the head of the Royal Family of Alderaan, the Minister of Education for her planet, and the adoptive mother of Princess Leia Organa. Together with her husband Bail, Queen Breha ensures her daughter is best prepared for the future as a leader in her own right. As her husband works to build the loose underground network of cells that would eventually become the Rebel Alliance, Breha mentors students on Alderaan, including the X-wing pilot Evaan Verlaine.
Appearances
Affiliations
Alderaan Royal Family
Locations
Gender
Female