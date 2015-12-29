-
Proton Torpedo
Proton torpedoes are energy missiles, common ordinance on starships throughout history. Even in a time of peace, spacecraft in the Royal Naboo armada were armed with the weapons, used to defeat the Trade Federation during the attempted invasion of the planet. During the Clone Wars, Jedi Cruisers were equipped with bays filled with proton torpedoes to help the Republic take out enemy ships in battle. After the rise of the Empire, the Bad Batch discovers a cache of the weaponry in the scrapyards of Bracca. And with the birth of the Rebel Alliance, squadrons of X-wing fighters use proton torpedoes to fight Imperial targets, famously destroying the first Death Star with the careful targeting of a pair of proton torpedoes fired directly into a thermal exhaust port.
Locations