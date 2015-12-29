-
Oruba the Hutt
A ruling member of the Grand Hutt Council, Oruba was an ancient Hutt, taken to affectations like his rakish chapeau and expensive wrap. Oruba's pale skin -- a genetic defect that left him bereft of pigment -- was prone to cracking, meaning the gangster often pampered himself to keep from unsightly chafing. Oruba would regularly convene with his fellow Hutt councilors in the halls of the Great Hutt Council on Nal Hutta.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 2.01m
-
Length: 3.04m
species