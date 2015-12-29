ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Opee Sea Killer

    databank

    Opee Sea Killer

    A creature lurking in the abyss of Naboo, the opee sea killer is an amalgam of evolutionary traits found in other animals. It has armor and limbs like a crustacean, but has the massive hinged jaws of other fishes. The opee is a silent hunter, typically lying in wait, clinging motionless to rocky crags. When it spots a tasty morsel, the creature captures its quarry with a long sticky tongue that drags struggling prey into a mouth filled with double rows of teeth.

  • Length: 20.0m

