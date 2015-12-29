-
Opee Sea Killer
A creature lurking in the abyss of Naboo, the opee sea killer is an amalgam of evolutionary traits found in other animals. It has armor and limbs like a crustacean, but has the massive hinged jaws of other fishes. The opee is a silent hunter, typically lying in wait, clinging motionless to rocky crags. When it spots a tasty morsel, the creature captures its quarry with a long sticky tongue that drags struggling prey into a mouth filled with double rows of teeth.
Length: 20.0m