-
Nightwatcher Worm
Nightwatcher worms are one of Jakku’s more mysterious life forms. These creatures, also known as sandborers and Arconan night terrors, are rarely seen – only a blinking pair of red eyes betrays their location beneath the sands. Nightwatchers top 20 meters in length when mature, and some specimens are reputed to be much larger. Scavenger lore has it that nightwatchers hunt by sensing vibrations above them, erupting from beneath the sand with their jaws wide to engulf prey.
Appearances
Locations
Dimensions
-
Length: 20.0m