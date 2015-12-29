-
Mos Espa Grand Arena
On the outskirts of Mos Espa was an immense venue for watching the popular Boonta Eve Classic Podrace. Over one hundred thousands beings filled the Mos Espa Grand Arena to capacity during the annual event. For a modest fee, spectators could rent hand-held viewscreens which displayed images recorded by fast-flying Podrace holocams tracking the race. The wealthier of Mos Espa's residents and guests could afford private viewing boxes separated from the rest of the rabble.
