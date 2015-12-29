-
Lagos
During the Clone Wars, Lagos attended the prestigious Mandalorian Royal Academy of Government, an institution that grooms the best and brightest of Mandalorian youth to help steer the future of the planet. This future, however, was dominated by the influence of criminal interlopers. First, the unscrupulous Prime Minister Almec embroiled the planet in the black market. Lagos was one of the cadets led by Korkie Kryze who helped expose this plot. A cautious student, she sometimes found the adventure-seeking nature of her classmates overwhelming. She would find courage when circumstances demanded it, however, even piloting the escape speeder during a brash jail break that freed the wrongly imprisoned Duchess Satine Kryze.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Female