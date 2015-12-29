-
Kiera Swan
Pirates and bounty hunters rarely mix well; the former group is devoted to breaking interstellar shipping laws and the latter are licensed to hunt criminals, they often wind up on the opposite ends of intense and destructive blaster-fights. But Kiera Swan was skilled enough to make the transition from notorious Weequay pirate, to legendary bounty hunter. With a price on her head from her ship-raiding past, Kiera tended to accept illegal bounties and avoided working closely with other hunters, since she didn't trust them.
Appearances
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.68m
species
Weapons