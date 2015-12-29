-
Keeper Agruss
A Zygerrian slavemaster who led the slaving operation on Kadavo, Agruss delighted in his superiority over his pathetic charges. Agruss flaunted his power freely, punishing and executing slaves at a whim to ensure no one every questioned his authority. The overweight Zygerrian hovered aloft on a repulsorlift chair, exuding an air of decadence. Agruss particularly delighted in tormenting Obi-Wan Kenobi, the first ever Jedi to be interred at his grueling facility.
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.97m
