Jiro
A pirate captain, Jiro attempted to salvage a transport that carried the Sith brothers Darth Maul and Savage Opress. Maul throttled Jiro with the Force, and made the attentive pirate an offer: his life spared as well as a trove of riches in exchange for his servitude. Jiro agreed to follow the commands of these new, impressive crime lords and offered to recruit more pirates. When Maul's bid to conquer Florrum failed, Hondo Ohnaka reminded his former pirates that their new Sith allies had no interest in helping them. Hondo called on all his pirates to pillage the now undefended cargo vessel used by the Sith, earning their loyalty once more by appealing to their boundless greed.
Gender
Male
Height: 1.96m
Weequay Saucer Ship