  • Jakoli

    databank

    Jakoli

    The jungles of Rodia have fostered the idealization of hunters in Rodian culture. Many unqualified rookies attempt to secure respect and accolades by entering the bounty hunting profession, only to find their lives cut short by underestimated prey. Jakoli avoided such a fate by being as ruthless as possible, and never taking chances by bagging live acquisitions. To Jakoli, there was no "dead or alive" for his targets; only "dead."

  • Male
  • Height: 1.74m
