Imperial Probe Droid
Specially designed for deep space exploration and reconnaissance, probe droids are employed in science and military applications. Tenacious hunters and searchers, probe droids (or probots) have a variety of sensors, and the ones employed by the Empire are armed with powerful blasters and, in some models, shields. Upon arrival at their target location, they gather information. If confronted after their main mission has been completed these droids can self-destruct. Imperial probes are vaguely arachnid in shape, with a dark metal finish, bulbous sensor "eyes" and spindly manipulator arms.