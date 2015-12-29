-
Governor Roshti
An elder Togruta, Roshti governed the artisan colony of Kiros during the Clone Wars. A quiet and reserved man, Roshti only wanted peace for himself and his fellow Togruta. He tried to remain apart from the Clone Wars, taking no stance in the battle between Republic and Separatist forces. But when Count Dooku arrived on the planet, forcing his brand of "protection" onto Kiros, Roshti was compelled to obey. Dooku offered the Togruta sanctuary -- but an alliance with the Zygerrians meant that the entire colony of 50,000 Togruta were transported to the deplorable mining installation on Kadavo, a grueling facility fueled by the toil of slaves.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.98m
species