Gorga the Hutt
One of the ruling members of the Hutt Council, Gorga the Hutt kept his sharp eye and pudgy fingers on the flow of credits into Hutt coffers. Knowing full well the scheming nature that the Hutts take deep pride in, Gorga ably accounted for skimming and outright theft while ensuring the criminal enterprise remained healthy enough to thrive. He would regularly meet with his fellow Hutt councilors in the halls of the Grand Hutt Council on Nal Hutta, where his voice was given equal measure, though it was not as weighty as that of the mighty Jabba.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 2.11m
Length: 3.6m
species