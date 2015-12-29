-
General Tagge
Born into wealth and privilege on Tepasi, General Cassio Tagge served as chief of military operations aboard the first Death Star, though he disdained the battle station as “Tarkin’s Folly.” Unlike his rival Admiral Motti, Tagge took the threat posed by the Rebel Alliance seriously. Tagge was not aboard the Death Star when it exploded over Yavin; acknowledging that Tagge had been correct about the rebel threat, the Emperor promoted him to Grand General and placed him in charge of the Imperial military.
