EV-A4-D
EV-A4-D was the wisecracking EV-series medical droid employed by General Grievous to patch him up during the Clone Wars. He called the lair of Grievous on the third moon of Vassek his home until Kit Fisto and Nahdar Veb broke into the place in pursuit of Grievous. The two Jedi smashed up the interior and killed Grievous’s pet before Kit Fisto located the defenseless droid and decapitated him completely unprovoked.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Vassek
Dimensions
Height: 1.74m
Weapons
Wit
Power Welder