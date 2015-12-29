-
Crait Rebel base
Originally a mining installation, the Crait outpost was transformed into a fortress by anti-Imperial insurgents bankrolled by Alderaan’s Bail Organa. The Rebellion abandoned the base when a change in Imperial patrols endangered it, though Leia Organa and her friends fought a brief skirmish against the Empire there. Leia then tucked Crait’s coordinates away in a file she kept in case of emergencies – a precaution that would one day prove a lifeline for her Resistance.
Appearances
Affiliations
Creature