Commander D'Acy
Leia Organa personally recruited Larma D’Acy to join the Resistance after years of service defending the Warlentta system. With the support of her wife, Wrobie Tyce, who adapted her acumen as a courier ship pilot to fight the First Order by Larma’s side, D'Acy has stepped into a broader strategic command position, personally advising General Organa and rolling up her sleeves for the hands-on work of getting the Ajan Kloss outpost fully operational.
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Female
species
Human