    Cliegg Lars was a modest, good-hearted moisture farmer who lived on the Lars homestead, not far from the township of Anchorhead. During a trip to the bustling spaceport of Mos Espa, Cliegg fell in love with Shmi Skywalker, a slave owned by Toydarian junk trader Watto. Cliegg purchased Shmi's freedom and, soon after, made her his bride. They lived a quiet existence for years on the homestead, surviving against the harsh desert elements. With Owen, Cliegg's son from a previous union, and Owen's girlfriend Beru Whitesun, the Lars homestead was a tiny island of familial warmth amidst the endless desert wastes. Until tragedy struck...

