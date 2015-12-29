-
Chieftain Pieter
The elder leader of a town of Ming Po on Carlac, Chieftain Pieter hated the intruding Death Watch and their bullying ways. The marauding gang set up camp next to Pieter's town, and kidnapped many of the defenseless townspeople to toil as their servants. Pieter bravely confronted Vizsla, demanding the return of his people. Vizsla appeared to concede, but it was all a cruel ploy to teach Pieter a painful lesson.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.72m
species
Ming Po