Cato Parasitti
This Clawdite bounty hunter from the planet Zolan was one of the most lethal assassins in the galaxy. During the Clone Wars, she was involved in a plot with Cad Bane to steal a holocron from the Jedi Temple. Using holographic technology in addition to her shape changing abilities, she was able to infiltrate the Jedi Temple disguised as Ord Eniscence, a Jedi master murdered by Cad Bane. Eventually, Parasitti had to abandon that identity and assume the guise of Jedi Librarian Jocasta Nu. Eventually, padawan Ahsoka Tano saw through her disguise and defeated the Clawdite.
Appearances
Affiliations
Bounty Hunters
Locations
Coruscant
Zolan
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 1.79m
species
Clawdite
Weapons
Blaster Rifle
LL-30 Blaster Pistol