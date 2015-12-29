-
Captain Canady
A veteran officer, Moden Canady was captain of the Siege Dreadnought Fulminatrix, charged with annihilating D’Qar’s Resistance base from orbit. Canady commanded a Star Destroyer in the Imperial Starfleet, and was distressed to find himself surrounded by arrogant, inexperienced young First Order officers. He incinerated the base and was preparing to fire on Leia Organa’s flagship when his warship was destroyed by the Resistance’s last remaining bomber.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Male
species
-
Human
Vehicles