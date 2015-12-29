-
Bulduga
Most beings in the galaxy assume that Ithorians are peaceful keepers of gardens and contemplative philosophy. The ones who have stared down the barrels of the bounty hunting brothers Bulduga and Onca beg to differ -- if not busy begging for their lives. While Onca favored heavier rifles, Bulduga preferred the fast-draw blaster. Some who noticed Bulduga's low slung holster, red-lensed goggles and wide-brimmed hat wondered if perhaps Bulduga was a copy-cat, looking to imitate another well known gunslinger -- but not within earshot of the deadly Ithorian.
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 2.27m
species
