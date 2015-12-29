-
Clone Trooper Boil
When trooper Waxer was en route to Ryloth on a mission to liberate its besieged population of Twi'leks, he was at first callously dismissive of their plight. "If we're here to free the tail-heads, the least they can do is get out of our way," he said. But, time spent on the planet with a brave little survivor of a Nabat village opened Boil's eyes. The resourceful girl, Numa, guided Boil and his squadmate Waxer through hidden passageways beneath the village, which proved crucial in freeing hostages held by the Separatists. To honor Numa, Boil had a cartoon illustration of Numa added to his helmet.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
Vehicles
Weapons