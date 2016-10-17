Skip Navigation More More Search Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other Skip Navigation NEWS + FEATURES THE LATEST AHSOKA COMMUNITY QUIZZES + POLLS BOOKS + COMICS RECIPES VIDEO ALL VIDEO THIS WEEK! IN STAR WARS FILMS SERIES All Series Ahsoka The Mandalorian Andor The Bad Batch Star Wars Rebels GAMES + INTERACTIVE View All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Games + Apps VR + Immersive DATABANK ALL DATABANK ERAS DISNEY+ STREAM NOW EXPLORE THE DISNEY BUNDLE More More Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site. Star Wars Rebels - Thrawn's Web Audio Cue Listen to a full track from Star Wars Rebels “Hera's Heroes" by Kevin Kiner. More from Hera's Heroes series "Hera's Heroes" Episode Guide | Star Wars Rebels When the Empire occupies Hera's home, she decides to personally recover a family heirloom. But a new Imperial commander named Grand Admiral Thrawn is waiting. Show More Loading... More From Star Wars: Instagram Twitter Facebook Youtube SWKids Terms of Use Additional Content Information Privacy Policy Children's Online Privacy Policy Your US State Privacy Rights Star Wars at shopDisney Star Wars Helpdesk Interest-Based Ads Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved