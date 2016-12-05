Skip Navigation More More Search Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other Skip Navigation NEWS + FEATURES THE LATEST AHSOKA COMMUNITY QUIZZES + POLLS BOOKS + COMICS RECIPES VIDEO ALL VIDEO THIS WEEK! IN STAR WARS FILMS SERIES All Series Ahsoka The Mandalorian Andor The Bad Batch Star Wars Rebels GAMES + INTERACTIVE View All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Games + Apps VR + Immersive DATABANK ALL DATABANK ERAS DISNEY+ STREAM NOW EXPLORE THE DISNEY BUNDLE More More Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site. Star Wars Rebels - Thrawn's True Face Audio Cue Listen to a full track from Star Wars Rebels “An Inside Man" by Kevin Kiner. More from An Inside Man series "An Inside Man" Episode Guide | Star Wars Rebels Kanan and Ezra infiltrate an Imperial factory on Lothal, making shocking discoveries, while Grand Admiral Thrawn continues his plans to crush the growing rebellion. Show More Loading... More From Star Wars: Instagram Twitter Facebook Youtube SWKids Terms of Use Additional Content Information Privacy Policy Children's Online Privacy Policy Your US State Privacy Rights Star Wars at shopDisney Star Wars Helpdesk Interest-Based Ads Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved