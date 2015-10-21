Skip Navigation More More Search Cancel My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other Skip Navigation NEWS + FEATURES THE LATEST THE BAD BATCH THE ACOLYTE THE HIGH REPUBLIC QUIZZES + POLLS BOOKS + COMICS VIDEO ALL VIDEO THIS WEEK! IN STAR WARS FILMS SERIES All Series The Bad Batch The Acolyte Ahsoka The Mandalorian Andor GAMES + INTERACTIVE View All Star Wars Outlaws Games + Apps VR + Immersive DATABANK ALL DATABANK ERAS DISNEY+ STREAM NOW EXPLORE THE DISNEY BUNDLE More More Cancel My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site. Star Wars Rebels - A Jedi Leader Audio Cue Listen to a full track from Star Wars Rebels "Relics of the Old Republic" by Kevin Kiner. More from Relics of the Old Republic series "Relics of the Old Republic" Episode Guide | Star Wars Rebels While Kanan continues to struggle with trust issues, the other rebels begin to form friendships with the old clones. And when Agent Kallus arrives, all must join together to battle the Imperials. Show More Loading... More From Star Wars: Instagram Twitter Facebook Youtube SWKids Terms of Use Additional Content Information Privacy Policy Children's Online Privacy Policy Your US State Privacy Rights Star Wars at shopDisney Star Wars Helpdesk Interest-Based Ads Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved