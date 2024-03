Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a look at two new character posters for The Book of Boba Fett coming to Disney+, head to a hidden planet with LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, and flip through some exclusive High Republic reveals. Plus, we turn back to 2018 when Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures debuted with the launch of StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.