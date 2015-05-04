Star Wars: Force for Change partners with UNICEF Kid Power

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Disney and Lucasfilm team up to launch Star Wars Force for Change. The second phase of this campaign focuses on UNICEF’s "Kid Power Initiative,” which uses a tracker band that measures children’s steps and eventually triggers a signal for a packet of food. The goal is to encourage young fans at Star Wars Celebration to wear these bracelets and run through a fun obstacle course to generate as many packets as possible which will be sent to malnourished children around the world.