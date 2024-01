Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Star Wars Celebration is coming April 16-19, 2015, to the Anaheim Convention Center in California! The official convention of a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Celebration features appearances by Star Wars actors and creators, panel discussions, and exclusive reveals. In this special trailer, take a look back at Celebrations past, and prepare for the biggest Star Wars party ever.