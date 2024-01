Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of Rebels Recon, we take a look at the Star Wars Rebels episode "Warhead," in which an E-XD infiltrator droid discovers the rebel base. Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episode with the show's creators and stars, including Dave Filoni, Pablo Hidalgo, Henry Gilroy, and more.