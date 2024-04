Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show Krystina updates us on all the latest and greatest from The High Republic, learns about how the art of this new era comes to life, and sits down with Claudia Gray, Daniel José Older, and Jennifer Heddle to talk all about Jedi Buckets of Blood and the creepy-crawly Drengir.