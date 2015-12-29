Justina Ireland

Justina Ireland is the author of Dread Nation, a New York Times bestseller and YALSA 2019 Best Fiction for Young Adults Top Ten selection. Her other books for children and teens include Deathless Divide, Vengeance Bound, Promise of Shadows, and the Star Wars novels Lando’s Luck and Spark of the Resistance. She enjoys dark chocolate and dark humor and is not too proud to admit that she’s still afraid of the dark. She lives with her husband, kid, dog, and cats in Maryland.

Favorite Star Wars film: Rogue One

Favorite Star Wars character: Mace Windu

Favorite Star Wars Scene: Force-projection Luke brushing that dirt off his shoulder in The Last Jedi.

