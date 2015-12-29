Cavan Scott

Cavan Scott is a UK number-one bestseller who has written widely in a galaxy far, far away, from Star Wars Adventures and Tales from Vader’s Castle to Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny and Dooku: Jedi Lost. Most recently he was on the writing team for Star Wars Kids’ new children’s game show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. Away from Star Wars, he has written for such popular worlds as Doctor Who, Star Trek, Transformers, Back to the Future, Judge Dredd, Pacific Rim, and Sherlock Holmes.

Favorite Star Wars film: Return of the Jedi



Favorite Star Wars character: Impossible to choose between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca. Obi-Wan! Chewie! Obi-Wan! Oh, can't I have both?

Favorite Star Wars Scene: Yoda's introduction in The Empire Strikes Back where he causes merry havoc in Luke's camp.

