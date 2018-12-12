The votes and judges' scores have been tallied, and we're pleased to announce the most impressive winners of the Star Wars Fan Awards 2018. Congratulations to all who participated and may the Force be with you.
The Star Wars Fan Awards 2018 | The Star Wars Show
This week on a very special episode of The Star Wars Show, we announce the winners of the Star Wars Fan Awards 2018 with a glitter-encrusted, gold-plated, streamer-covered extravaganza featuring your hosts Andi and Anthony, special presenters including Chopper and Kevin the Ewok, and most importantly YOU, the fans, and your award-winning videos, photos, and visual art.
STAR WARS FAN AWARDS 2018
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL WHO PARTICIPATED!
