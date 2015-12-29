Early 2014, teams from Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm pulled together artists from across The Walt Disney Company for a unique project celebrating their passion for creativity and Star Wars. Creatives from Lucasfilm, Industrial Light and Magic, Marvel and Pixar—as well as celebrity Star Wars fans and select street artists chosen by Neff – modified 300 simple vinyl stormtrooper helmets into profoundly diverse pieces of art in just three weeks!

The helmets, approximately 6” in diameter, are direct outputs from the stormtroopers seen in the all-new Disney XD show, Star Wars Rebels. They were 3D printed from the same digital file that was used to create the 2D helmet for the Star Wars Rebels toy figure packaging. These initial 300 have inspired further shows planned across the world for 2015…